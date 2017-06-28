June 28 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:

* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: