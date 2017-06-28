BRIEF-Hon Kwok Land Investment says FY net profit attributable HK$585 million
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$585 million versus hk$460 million
June 28 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
* For year ended 31 march 2017 group's turnover was hk$1,653 million versus hk$1,656 million