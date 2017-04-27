April 27 Persimmon Plc

* Trading update

* Has attracted 6% more visitors to our development sites than last year at this stage

* Total forward sales revenue, including legal completions taken to date in 2017, is currently £2.56 billion, c.11% higher than last year

* Weekly private sales rate per site since reporting our 2016 final results on 27 february 2017 is 12% ahead of last year

* Sales rate which is now 4% ahead for year to date.

* Have 8,928 new homes sold forward into private ownership market

* Average selling price of c. £229,500, an increase of 4.1% over prior year.

* Have opened 67 of 90 new sites planned for first half of year.

* Currently developing 382 active sales outlets across uk

* Total value of capital return plan is now c. £2.85 billion, or £9.25 per share.

* Group has generated £1.96 billion of free cash before return of surplus capital over five years since launch of group's strategy in 2012.

* Remains confident of future prospects of group.