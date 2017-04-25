BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 Persistent Systems Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 728 million rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 779 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.27 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 731 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 6.77 billion rupees
* Says recommends final dividend of INR 3/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17