BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Petmed Express Inc:
* Petmed Express Inc D/B/A 1-800-petmeds announces its financial results for fiscal 2017 and its quarterly dividend raised to $0.20 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Petmed Express Inc - net sales for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $63.0 million, compared to $55.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $56.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.