May 8 Petmed Express Inc:

* Petmed Express Inc D/B/A 1-800-petmeds announces its financial results for fiscal 2017 and its quarterly dividend raised to $0.20 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Petmed Express Inc - net sales for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $63.0 million, compared to $55.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $56.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: