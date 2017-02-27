BRIEF-Hornbach Holding FY 2016/17 group EBIT up 14 pct
* FY 2016/17 GROUP EBIT UP DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 14% TO EUR 156.8 MILLION
Feb 27 Petrokent:
* FY 2016 net loss of 9.8 million lira ($2.72 million) versus profit 815,946 lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 19.8 million lira versus 34.8 million lira year ago
($1 = 3.5966 liras)
* March quarter net profit 21.0 million rupees versus profit 103 million rupees year ago