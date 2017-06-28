June 28 Petrolia Inc:
* Co obtains interim order and announces amendment to
arrangement agreement
* Entered into an agreement with Pieridae to amend certain
provisions of arrangement agreement executed on May 15, 2017
with Pieridae
* First amendment provides for addition, as a condition to
arrangement, of reduction of stated capital of Pétrolia's common
shares
* In order to proceed with arrangement, co must satisfy
solvency requirements of CBCA
* Obtained an interim order from Quebec Superior Court in
connection with amalgamation with Pieridae Energy Limited
