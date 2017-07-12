FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases second and third quarter production guidance
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 12, 2017 / 8:17 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases second and third quarter production guidance

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest Energy announces 38.2 mmcfe/d initial rate from its first cotton valley pad and increases second and third quarter 2017 production guidance

* Petroquest Energy Inc - sees Q2 2017 68 mmcfe/d -69 mmcfe/d

* Petroquest Energy Inc - currently has about 6 mmcfe/d of net production shut-in due to ongoing repairs to a third party pipeline in Gulf of Mexico

* Sees Q3 2017 production of 85-90 mmcfe/d

* Petroquest Energy - is on track to drill and complete four additional gross wells during 2017 with three gross wells expected to be in progress at year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.