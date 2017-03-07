UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 7 Petroquest Energy Inc:
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
* Q4 loss per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Petroquest Energy Inc - oil and gas sales during Q4 of 2016 were $16.43 million as compared to $23.1 million in Q4 of 2015
* Petroquest Energy Inc - Q1 of 2017 production guidance of 55-59 mmcfe/d with 68% forecasted as gas, 14% as oil and 18% as natural gas liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.