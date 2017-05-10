Financials, real estate dent Australia shares; NZ snaps 5-day winning streak
June 20 Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, pressured by losses in financials and real estate stocks as investors worried about their outlooks.
May 10 PETROS PETROPOULOS SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT AT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 TURNOVER AT EUR 16.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text:bit.ly/2qrEMkv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, pressured by losses in financials and real estate stocks as investors worried about their outlooks.
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017