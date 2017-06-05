GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 5 PetroShale Inc-
* PetroShale announces property acquisition, executive management and board changes and private placement
* PetroShale Inc - Mike Wood has been appointed president and ceo of PetroShale
* PetroShale Inc - Bruce Chernoff will continue as executive chairman of board of directors
* PetroShale Inc - acquired an additional acreage position in south berthold core area for a purchase price of us$9.0 million
* PetroShale Inc - acquisition funded through existing credit facilities and includes approximately 90 boe / day of existing production
