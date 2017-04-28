April 28 PetroShale Inc:

* PetroShale announces financial, operating and reserves update and year ended December 31, 2016 results

* PetroShale Inc - qtrly crude oil sales volumes 1,325 bbl/d versus 1,278 bbl/d

* PetroShale Inc - qtrly natural gas and NGLS sales volumes 3,218 mcf/d versus 993 mcf/d