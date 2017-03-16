UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 16 Petroshale Inc
* Petroshale announces re-filing of financial statements and management discussion and analysis
* Petroshale - will re-file its financial statements for fy ended dec 31, 2015 ,its financial statements for interim periods ended sept 30, 2016,2015
* Petroshale -amendments in respect of non-cash item, do not affect co's cash position, balance sheet, income statement or net loss for noted periods
* Petroshale-Re-Filing due to determination to re-classify deferred finance expenses between operating activities,financing activities in cash flow statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.