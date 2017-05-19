BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
May 19 Petroteq Energy Inc
* Entered into shares for debt agreements, pursuant to which co will issue 31.1 million common shares in satisfaction of $12.2 million
* Company will issue common shares in satisfaction of indebtedness currently owed to twenty creditors
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.