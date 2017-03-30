BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Petrowest Corp
* Petrowest Corporation announces refinancing update; corporate review update; and 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results
* Petrowest Corp - continues to work towards a refinancing of its existing bank loans and has received proposals from numerous financial sources
* Petrowest Corp- Petrowest anticipates closing refinancing in April 2017
* Qtrly reported revenue of $34.0 million, a decrease of $6.3 million compared to same quarter in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: