May 12 Petrus Resources Ltd:
* Petrus Resources announces first quarter 2017 financial
and operating results
* Petrus Resources Ltd - Q1 production was 9,331 boe/d in
2017 compared to 8,821 BOE/D in Q1 of 2016.
* Petrus Resources Ltd - Petrus' board of directors approved
a $50 to $60 million capital budget for 2017
* Qtrly funds flow per share $0.25
* Petrus Resources - expects processing and compression
capability of ferrier gas plant to double, reaching capacity of
about 60 MMCF/D by Q4 of 2017
* Petrus Resources- sees duc wells in Ferrier area brought
on production in Q2, after which co sees productive capability
greater than 11,000 BOE/D
