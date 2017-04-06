April 6 P&F Industries Inc:
anticipate that this acquisition
will be immediately accretive to earnings
purchase price consisted of
approximately $7 million in cash and assumption of certain
payables and contractual obligations
in addition, seller may be entitled to
up to $1 million in additional contingent consideration
P&F Industries Inc acquires Jiffy Air Tool Inc
