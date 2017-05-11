BRIEF-Trackx acquires Brotech Solutions
* Says deal will be materially accretive to revenue and cash flow
May 11 PFB Corporation:
* PFB Corporation announces financial results for Q1 2017, declares regular quarterly dividend
* Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to C$19.49 million
* Financial effects of implementing price increases with its customers in Q1 remain to be experienced over balance of year
* Champion Iron Ltd -Québec Iron Ore has entered into a transportation agreement with Quebec North shore and Labrador Railway Company Inc