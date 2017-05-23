BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka Corp's sales for March-May qtr likely grew 5 pct - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
May 23 Pfeiffer Vacuum CEO at AGM
* Says sees 2017 sales of 520 million to 540 million euros
* Says still sees 2017 operating profit, margin improving significantly
* Says Q2 order intake so far 25 percent above year-earlier level
* Says sees no weakening of business in 2018 Further company coverage:
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
LONDON, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leading shoe and designer clothing labels including Nike and Puma have made progress in tackling forced labour in their leather supply chains but could do more to address the issue at tanneries and ranches providing hides, according to a study.