Feb 27 Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Pfeiffer Vacuum management and supervisory boards advise shareholders to not accept busch group's offer

* Offer price and structure are inadequate

* Aim is to gain active control without a customary and appropriate takeover premium

* Both bodies therefore advise shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum to not accept Busch Group's offer.

* Busch group is aiming to gain active control of Pfeiffer Vacuum without paying a customary and appropriate takeover premium

* We must therefore reject this inadequate offer and advise our shareholders to not accept it

* Management and supervisory board believe that busch group may actively interfere with Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategic setup Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: