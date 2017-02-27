BRIEF-Iraq's Ishtar Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss 121.8 million dinars versus loss of 99.5 million dinars year ago
Feb 27 Pfeiffer Vacuum
* Pfeiffer Vacuum management and supervisory boards advise shareholders to not accept busch group's offer
* Offer price and structure are inadequate
* Aim is to gain active control without a customary and appropriate takeover premium
* Both bodies therefore advise shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum to not accept Busch Group's offer.
* Busch group is aiming to gain active control of Pfeiffer Vacuum without paying a customary and appropriate takeover premium
* We must therefore reject this inadequate offer and advise our shareholders to not accept it
* Management and supervisory board believe that busch group may actively interfere with Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategic setup Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility