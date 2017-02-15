BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Pfeiffer Vacuum
* Says busch takeover offer no attractive
* Says busch group as intending to actively control and possibly integrate pfeiffer vacuum without offering a customary control premium
* Says busch offer does not reflect the growth potential in the vacuum industry
* Says board is currently reviewing other options to ensure that pfeiffer vacuum shareholders can appropriately participate in the long-term development of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.