March 31 Pfeiffer Vacuum
* Says management board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has
after failure of first offer acknowledged intention of Pangea
Gmbh in accordance with §10 wpüg to launch another public offer
for all outstanding shares of pfeiffer vacuum at a price of eur
110.00 per share in cash
* Says as first offer, this offer is unsolicited and has not
been discussed with management and supervisory board of pfeiffer
vacuum prior to publication
* There has been no dialog about the plans of Busch Group
and a strategic concept related to Pfeiffer Vacuum even though
the intention to launch another public offer is sufficient proof
that Busch Group aims for control of Pfeiffer Vacuum.
* Says again Busch Group is not prepared to offer a
customary market premium for a change of control transaction
* Says announced offer price is even below current share
price
* Says management and supervisory board will review offer
together with its financial and legal advisors once offer
document is available and issue a reasoned statement thereafter
* Says shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum should wait until
they can review this statement before taking any action
