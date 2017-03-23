March 23 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

* Dividend 3.60 eurper share versus 3.20 eurper share year ago

* Promising start to FY 2017

* Will concentrate on putting 2020 strategy into practice to continue developing pfeiffer vacuum successfully

* This strategy prioritizes profitability and growth, of which gap program is a key driver

* Says year-to-date order intake is around 20 percent higher than it was last year

* Says expects this positive trend to continue at least until middle of year and FY 2017 sales to increase significantly compared to FY 2016

* Operating result (EBIT) should rise accordingly

* Says has every reason to believe these positive developments will also continue into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: