BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Pferdewetten De AG:
* Expects for 2016 EBIT of between 1.9 million and 2.0 million euros ($2.02 million - $2.12 million)
* Increase of the dividend payment to 12 cents per share for the FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.