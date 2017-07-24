FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 12:39 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pfizer announces positive top-line results

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from the comparative reflections B7391003 study for PF-06439535, a potential biosimilar to avastin®1 (bevacizumab)

* Pfizer Inc says results demonstrate equivalence in objective response rate in patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer

* Pfizer Inc - ‍reflections B7391003 study met its primary objective​

* Pfizer Inc -trial demonstrated equivalence in primary endpoint of orr of PF-06439535 versus avastin, taken in combination with carboplatin/paclitaxel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

