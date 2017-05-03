BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer announces U.S. FDA filing acceptance of supplemental new drug application for Xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis
* FDA has provided an anticipated prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date in December 2017 for SNDAS
* Both studies met primary endpoints showing statistically significant improvement with Xeljanz 5 mg,10 mg bid compared to placebo treatment
* A separate SNDA was also accepted for Xeljanz XR extended release 11 mg once daily use in PSA
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results