Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
March 24 Pfizer Ltd:
* Clarifies on news item "Pfizer's Hospira Vizag unit receives 11 observation from US FDA"
* Says news does not relate to Pfizer Ltd, India
* News appears to be related to export oriented manufacturing facility of Hospira Healthcare India, an unlisted Indian unit of Pfizer Inc, USA Source text: bit.ly/2nYCswH Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)