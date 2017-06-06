June 6 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer receives FDA fast track designation for tafamidis for transthyretin cardiomyopathy

* Pfizer Inc - ‍Tafamidis, an investigational medicine for ttr-cm, is currently in phase 3 development​

* Pfizer Inc - ‍attr-act study is fully enrolled and is anticipated to be completed in first half of 2018​