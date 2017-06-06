BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer receives FDA fast track designation for tafamidis for transthyretin cardiomyopathy
* Pfizer Inc - Tafamidis, an investigational medicine for ttr-cm, is currently in phase 3 development
* Pfizer Inc - attr-act study is fully enrolled and is anticipated to be completed in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million