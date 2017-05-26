May 26 Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer Inc reports 4.7 percent stake in pSivida Corp, as of May 15, 2017 - SEC filing

* Pfizer Inc had earlier reported 6.3 percent stake in pSivida Corp as of January 24, 2011 Source text: (bit.ly/2rHky6f) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)