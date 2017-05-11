Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Pfizer Inc:
* Pfizer says in connection with Hospira acquisition, expects to incur costs of about $1 billion for up to three-year period post-acquisition-sec filing
* Pfizer says in early 2017, initiated new enterprise-wide cost reduction/productivity initiatives, which expect to complete by end of 2019
* Pfizer says 2017 cost reduction/productivity initiatives includes optimization of manufacturing plant network to support IH and EH products and pipelines
* Pfizer says during 2017-2019, expects to incur costs of about $750 million related to cost reduction initiatives Source text (bit.ly/2qxeUDQ) Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues