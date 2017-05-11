May 11 Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer says in connection with Hospira acquisition, expects to incur costs of about $1 billion for up to three-year period post-acquisition-sec filing

* Pfizer says in early 2017, initiated new enterprise-wide cost reduction/productivity initiatives, which expect to complete by end of 2019

* Pfizer says 2017 cost reduction/productivity initiatives includes optimization of manufacturing plant network to support IH and EH products and pipelines

* Pfizer says during 2017-2019, expects to incur costs of about $750 million related to cost reduction initiatives