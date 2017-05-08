BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Pfizer Inc:
* Co, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced multi-year extension of collaboration
* Pfizer Inc., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Children's Investment Fund Foundation reduce price of injectable contraceptive
* Sayana Press will now be available to qualified purchasers at guaranteed price of $0.85 per dose, reduction from previous price of $1.00/dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.