Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Pfizer Inc
* New data in crohn's disease patients shows similar efficacy and safety profiles for inflectra® and remicade®a
* Pfizer inc - further results on longer-term safety and efficacy of inflectra from ongoing 54-week study in cd are expected later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says