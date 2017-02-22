Italy lags sluggish European stocks as election talk weighs
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 22 Pfizer Inc
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Will be cancelling listing of its common stock from six Swiss exchange
* Effective date of cancellation is intended to be 23 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.