BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 P&G:
* P&G announces appointment of director
* P&G - Amy L. Chang appointed to board of directors effective June 1, 2017
* P&G - Amy L. Chang appointed to board of directors effective June 1, 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results