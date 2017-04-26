April 26 P&G

* p&g - qtrly organic sales increased one percent

* p&g announces third quarter earnings

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.96

* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $15.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $15.7 billion

* Qtrly beauty segment organic sales increased one percent versus year ago

* p&g - p&g said it is maintaining its guidance for organic sales growth in range of two to three percent for fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly grooming segment organic sales decreased six percent

* p&g - company also maintained its expectation for 2017 core earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal 2016 core eps of $3.67

* p&g - p&g said it is increasing fiscal year guidance for adjusted free cash flow productivity from 90% or more to approximately 95%

* p&g - 2017 all-in gaap earnings per share are expected to increase 48% to 50% versus fiscal year 2016 gaap eps of $3.69

* p&g - fiscal 2017 gaap eps estimate includes approximately $0.12 per share of non-core restructuring costs and $0.13 per share of charges related to early debt retirement

* p&g - p&g estimates 2017 all-in sales to be down one percent to in-line with prior fiscal year

* p&g - q3 macro environment was characterized by a "slowdown in market growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: