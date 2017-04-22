British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 21 PG&E Corp:
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
* Restored power to all 88,000 customers impacted by a major power outage in San Francisco today.
* Outage was caused by equipment failure at Larkin substation
* Substation responsible for today's outage is undergoing already planned extensive upgrades over next year
* Will conduct a thorough investigation to determine factors that led to equipment failure and subsequent power outage
* Initial information suggests a circuit breaker failed, igniting insulation, causing fire at substation
* Equipment failure led to a brief fire at substation located at Larkin and Eddy streets
* There were no injuries to public or PG&E employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.