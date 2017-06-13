BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 14 PGG Wrightson Ltd
* Expects its full year operating ebitda to be in bottom half of previously-announced guidance range of $62 to $68 million
* Expects FY net profit after tax to also be towards lower end of previously-announced guidance range of $46 to $51million
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million