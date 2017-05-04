May 4 Pgt Innovations Inc

* PGTI reports 2017 first quarter results and reiterates 2017 outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 sales $490 million to $500 million

* Q1 sales $113 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog at end of Q1 of 2017 stood at over $56 million, compared to $44 million at end of Q1 of 2016

* Expect sales will generate consolidated EBITDA of between $83 and $87 million