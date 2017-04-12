BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Johnson & Johnson -
* Phagelux Inc announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson innovation for new antibacterial solution
* Reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc to collaborate on development of one or more skin care products
* Deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation
* Under deal terms between parties, co will be responsible for developing products utilizing its patented or patent pending technologies
* Under deal terms Johnson & Johnson consumer shall provide specified financial support, access to certain skin care and formulation know-how Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results