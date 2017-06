May 16 Pharma-deko Plc:

* Q1 loss before tax of 3.4 million naira versus loss of 58.1 million naira year ago

* Q1 turnover 351.3 million naira versus 183.5 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2qn6HRc Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)