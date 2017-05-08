BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8Pharma Foods International Co Ltd
* Says it receives subsidy of 8.9 million yen for the development of functional food
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0Wpt7J
* Novartis says rth258 (brolucizumab) demonstrates robust visual gains in namd patients with a majority on a 12-week injection interval