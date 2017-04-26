BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Carlyle Group Lp-
* Pharmaceutical Product Development -existing owners, affiliates of hellman & friedman,carlyle group, entered into agreements to recapitalize co
* Pharmaceutical Product Development says transaction values co at more than $9 billion
* Pharmaceutical Product Development- gic, singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and abu dhabi investment authority to acquire minority ownership positions
* Pharmaceutical Product Development says co expects to raise approximately $550 million through the issuance of new senior unsecured holdco notes Source text: (bit.ly/2oxSH7M) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.