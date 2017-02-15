BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Feb 15 Pharmagest Interactive Sa:
* FY revenue 128.4 million euros ($136.1 million) versus 113.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won