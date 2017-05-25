BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
May 25 Pharma Mar Sa:
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
* Under terms, co will receive an upfront payment as well as development milestones related to health approval procedure of Aplidin
* Co will retain exclusive production rights and will supply finished product to Eczacibaşi for commercial use
* Karen Singer says met with Pallack, proposed CEO of SITO Mobile Ltd and no longer objects to Pallack's installation as CEO - SEC filing