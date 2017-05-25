May 25 Pharma Mar Sa:

* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey

* Under terms, co will receive an upfront payment as well as development milestones related to health approval procedure of Aplidin

* Co will retain exclusive production rights and will supply finished product to Eczacibaşi for commercial use