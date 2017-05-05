BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 5 Pharmena SA:
* Signs deal for distribution of its products in China, Hong Kong, Makao And Taiwan
* The minimum sales for 2017 are assumed to be 350,000 euros ($383,565) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
