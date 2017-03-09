March 9 Pharming Group NV:

* FY revenue from product sales 13.7 million euros ($14.43 million) versus 8.6 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 15.9 million euros versus 10.8 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 17.5 million euros versus loss of 10.0 million euros year ago

* Cash position, including restricted cash, 32.1 million euros at year-end 2016 versus 31.8 million euros at year-end 2015

* For 2017 sees continued growth in revenues from sales of RUCONEST, mainly driven by the US operations

* For 2017 sees achievement of positive quarterly operating results in the course of the year