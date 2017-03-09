WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Pharming Group NV:
* FY revenue from product sales 13.7 million euros ($14.43 million) versus 8.6 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 15.9 million euros versus 10.8 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 17.5 million euros versus loss of 10.0 million euros year ago
* Cash position, including restricted cash, 32.1 million euros at year-end 2016 versus 31.8 million euros at year-end 2015
* For 2017 sees continued growth in revenues from sales of RUCONEST, mainly driven by the US operations
* For 2017 sees achievement of positive quarterly operating results in the course of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.