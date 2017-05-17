May 17 PHARMING GROUP NV

* Q1 NET PRODUCT SALES INCREASED BY 794% TO €15.2 MILLION (2016: €1.7 MILLION),

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 605% TO €15.5 MILLION FROM €2.2 MILLION IN 2016

* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS IMPROVED TO A PROFIT OF €3.9 MILLION FROM A LOSS OF €3.2 MILLION IN 2016

* Q1 NET RESULT WAS A LOSS OF €5.7 MILLION, COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF €3.4 MILLION IN 2016