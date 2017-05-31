BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Pharmswell Bio Co Ltd :
* Says all of its 13th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 31
* Says it has raised 1 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qcEcrl
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development