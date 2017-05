March 16 Pharnext SAS:

* Announces initiation of phase 3 extension study PLEO-CMT-FU PXT3003 For Treatment Of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A

* Plans to apply for marketing authorization for PXT3003 in Europe and the United States in Q1 of 2019

* Application should lead to PXT3003 market approval during second half of 2019, as scheduled