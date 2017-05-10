Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 10 Phenix Optical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully acquire Hiklife at 720 million yuan instead of 721 million yuan announced previously, via share issue
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/reZ8WZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
* Says it has issued 602,000 new shares of its common stock through private placement, for 301 million yen in total