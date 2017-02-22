BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
Feb 22 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95
* Philip morris international inc says its 2017 full-year reported diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.80 to $4.95
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 forecast reflects net revenue, excluding excise taxes, growth in excess of co's current currency-neutral annual growth target range of 4% to 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.